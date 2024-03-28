‘Frankenstrat’ or ‘Frankenstein’? Wolfgang Van Halen sets the record straight on the ‘official’ title of Eddie Van Halen’s iconic electric guitar

By Matt Owen
published

The Mammoth WVH leader has revealed the actual name of his father’s legendary instrument, which is written across its case

Eddie Van Halen playing his Frankenstein
(Image credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Eddie Van Halen’s red-white-and-black striped electric guitar is a legendary musical instrument, and affectionately referred to by two similar, but slightly distinct, names: Frankenstein and Frankenstrat.

However, while some see the two titles as interchangeable nicknames for the guitar, others assert that the ‘Frankenstein’ moniker is in fact the true authentic name for the Holy Grail guitar, which is perhaps the most revered rock instrument of them all.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.