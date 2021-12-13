Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp share unseen Sunday Lunch clips – and a new guitar jam

Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox have shared a new video of unseen clips from their ongoing series of Sunday Lunch, including an impromptu solo from the King Crimson guitar legend.

In the video, the duo share a few never-before-seen clips from their performances, including Robert Fripp’s dancing lessons and an explanation of a magic chord that enables him to go from fourth to fifth (“This is why we never got around to having children,” quips Wilcox).

The highlight of the clip, though, is the closing, space-y jam with Wilcox on (mostly solid) rhythm guitar and Fripp overlaying some stunning off-the-cuff cosmic lead lines.

“They’re getting madder and madder,” says Wilcox of their YouTuber output at the end of the latest video. “And that’s probably because we’re getting older and older and we just want to behave so badly in our old age…”

The duo followed-up the post with a new Sunday Lunch clip in which they launch into a rendition of festive favorite Ding Dong! Merrily On High. It seems all they want for Christmas is two front teeth…

Back in his day job, Fripp recently commented in a Facebook post that King Crimson had “moved from sound to silence”, leading fans to speculate about the future of the group and the chances of a new, perhaps permanent, hiatus for the prog legends.