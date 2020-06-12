Reverb suspends sales of new Fulltone products

Reverb has announced it will suspend sales of new Fulltone products from July 1, 2020, following controversial comments made by the pedal company’s founder, Mike Fuller.

Users will no longer be able to sell new, mint or B-stock Fulltone pedals, although the sale of used Fulltone products will still be permitted, with all selling fees donated to “a racial justice organization”.

Reverb claims it made the decision because “Mike Fuller’s recent comments and behavior violate our established brand values and the principles in our Community Rules for Sellers and Buyers.

“We have prohibitions against any kind of racial discrimination, hate speech and any threat or encouragement of violence.”

You can read the full statement at Reverb.com.

Earlier this week, Guitar Center said it was “moving quickly” to remove Fulltone products from its stores and websites.

Fuller has since claimed that he terminated his dealership with Guitar Center on March 23, although commentators have noted that the retailer pulled all existing stock and used inventory from its sites in quick succession following its statement.

Current events follow comments made by Fuller on social media during protests against the unlawful death of George Floyd, which triggered major backlash from guitarists, the brand’s own fan page and artists - including big names such as Mark Hoppus and Jason Isbell.