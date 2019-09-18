Fulltone readies the Ranger, a pimped-out Rangemaster treble booster

Fulltone has announced the Ranger, a Custom Shop recreation of the iconic Dallas Rangemaster treble booster that boasts a bevy of tweaks.

Chief among these is a six-position rotary switch, which offers a range of boostable frequencies:

Full range

Low mid boost

Mid boost

Rangemaster #1 treble boost .0047 cap

Rangemaster #2 .0068 cap

Highest

Like the original, it’s fueled by a germanium transistor, but Mike Fuller has managed to get the pedal to run from a regular 9V negative-ground power supply, as well as a battery.

Fuller is also promising a limited run of 60 units that come with low-noise N.O.S. 1965 Mullard OC75 transistors, for vintage-spec pedal fiends.

There’s no word on price or availability for this one, other than it’s “coming soon”. For now, keep an eye on Fulltone Custom Shop.