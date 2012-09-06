Fun Fun Fun Fest 2012 Announces Full Lineup

Fun Fun Fun Fest announced today the daily schedule for the seventh annual festival with Single Day Tickets now on sale for the Fest to be held November 2 to 4 at Auditorium Shores in Austin.

Recently reunited legendary hip-hop outfit Run-D.M.C will headline opening night, along with performances from Santigold, seminal L.A. punk group X, Dillon Francis and Twin Sister. Saturday night will feature Girl Talk, Johnny Lydon’s PiL, Refused, A$AP Rocky, Diamond Rugs and more. Closing out the final day of the Fest are sets by Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, Turbonegro, Etienne De Crecy, and Black Moth Super Rainbow. Check out the complete schedule by day with performance times here.

Previously announced artists include Atlas Sound, Baroness, Black Moth Super Rainbow, Starfucker, Rakim, Lagwagon, The Head & The Heart, Danny Brown, David Cross, Bob Mould, Tomahawk and Against Me!. Additional acts might be announced later this month.

“This is easily our strongest and most diverse lineup to date. With artists like Run-D.M.C., Refused, PiL, Santigold, and David Cross all in the same weekend, we are really filling a niche and giving fans something special,” says James Moody, Principal at Fun Fun Fun Fest. “This year, we have applied this thinking to food, fashion, art, skate/ride, and Nites as well. It will be a whole new experience, while still feeling like the FFF that our fans know and love.”

Single Day Tickets for Friday through Sunday are now on sale for an all-in, no fees price of $75 at the ticket center on the website. Like every year, Fun Fun Fun Fest will release a limited number of Student Discount three day passes – for fans with verifiable active student IDs. Students will be asked to log in to the website at 10AM CST to get their tickets. Student Discount Tickets are will-call only and will not be shipped. Students must present a valid student ID at will-call for the discount.

Guitar World and Revolver are proudly sponsoring the 2012 Fun Fun Fun Fest.

FUN FUN FUN FEST 2012 CURRENT LINEUP:

BLACK STAGE (Sponsored by Revolver)

X, Against Me!, Tomahawk, Converge, Napalm Death, Municipal Waste, Dwarves, Torche, Kvelerltak, FIDLAR, Burning Love, Tia Carrera, Refused, The Sword, Wavves, Youth of Today, Seaweed, OFF!, The Spits, Riverboat Gamblers, Brutal Truth, Red Fang, Joyce Manor, Power Trip, The Young, Residual Kid, Turbonegro, Fucked Up, Lagwagon, Between the Buried and Me, The Briefs, Japandroids, Valient Thorr, La Dispute, Liturgy, Cult of Youth, Pallbearer, Cheap Girls, Fleshlights

BLUE STAGE

Dillon Francis, Bun B, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, El Ten Eleven, Astronautalis, Penguin Prison, Diamond Rings, Nick Waterhouse, Icona Pop, Mustard Pimp, Orthy, 10 Years, A$AP Rocky, Starfucker, Danny Brown, Charli XCX, Schoolboy Q, Tanlines, Kreayshawn, D.M.C., Anamanaguchi, Daughn Gibson, Gold Fields, Vockah Redu, Love Inks, Etienne De Crecy, De La Soul, AraabMUZIK, Rakim, Octopus Project, Trust, Class Actress, Nite Jewel, Nicky Da B, Baauer, A. Dd+, Feathers, American Royalty

ORANGE STAGE

Run-D.M.C., Santigold, Superchunk, Minus the Bear, Bob Mould, Omar Rodriguez Lopez, Sharon Van Etten, Cursive, Dum Dum Girls, The Jezebels, Yellow Ostrich, Not in the Face

YELLOW STAGE - Hosted by Chris Trew (Friday), Mike Weibe (Saturday), & Rob Gannon (Sunday)

Comedy: Hannibal Buress, Jon Benjamin, Tig Notaro, Chris Cubas, Air Sex Championships, Kevin Seconds (spoken word), Joe Sib, Derek Phelps, Duncan Carson, Andrew Tompkins, Live Action Battle Rap, Ralph Hardesty, Seth Cockfield, David Cross, Wyatt Cenac, Doug Mallard, Saul Williams (spoken word), Christopher Wonder Magic Show, Altercation Punk Rock Comedy Hour, FFF Dating Game, Cameron Buchholtz, Danny Palumbo, Brendan K. O'Grady, Ashley Barnhill, Eric Krug, Punk Rock Circus! (stunts, magic, freakshow), Doug Benson, Eugene Mirman, W. Kamau Bell, Duncan Trussell, Ramin Nazer, NOLA Comedy Hour, Veggie Hot Dog Eating Contest, Jake Flores, Kat Ramzinski, New Movement Sketch Comedy Troupe

Music: Twin Sister, Foxy Shazam, Earth, Lucero, Weird Al Tribute Band (Midgetmen), Black Moth Super Rainbow, Atlas Sound, Trail of Dead, Titus Andronicus, Mortified, Diamond Rugs, Peelander-Z, Nomeansno, Disappears

For more information on this year’s festival, visit funfunfunfest.com. Follow them at facebook.com/funfunfunfest and on Twitter @funfunfunfest for updates and promotions.