Fun Fun Fun Fest Announces Scavenger Hunt to Win Festival Passes

Fun Fun Fun Fest announced the details for the 2012 edition of its annual Scavenger Hunt.

Set for September 22 in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, this is a truly unique quest where fans will aim to mark off a variety of intriguing, oft-questionable tasks from their target lists to win passes and other Fun Fun Fun Fest approved gear.

In past years, fans have gone as far as placing a bartender’s toe in their mouths to getting FFF tattoos on their necks during the course of this fascinating event. All in the name of the festival that unerringly delivers the best in independent rock, electro, hip-hop, metal, punk, and comedy each year. Other items on past lists have included pictures of team members moshing inside a dumpster, petting a fake duck, dousing their faces in queso and riding a pedicab nude.

“We think it's pretty awesome that Fun Fun Fun fans across Texas come out to this crazy thing, which, let’s be honest, changes our, if not their lives forever.” says Matt Mandrella, Marketing Director at Fun Fun Fun Fest. “Witnessing the lengths folks go to for Fun Fun Fun Fest glory is definitely one of the most rewarding perks of this job. Will you be playing the sax shirtless on Red River this year?”

This year’s list will be provided at check-in at each city, and the finish line will be revealed on the list. Fans can register for each city’s Scavenger Hunt at http://funfunfunfest.com/scavenger-hunt.

Advance online registration is highly recommended to get your team bonus points. The hunt lasts between 3-4 hours. As always, there will also be several clues on each list that will benefit a variety of local food banks and homeless outreach organizations. In Austin, the beneficiary will once again be CARITAS of Austin.

▪ Austin Scavenger Hunt Info (Presented by Transmission Events):

Check In / Registration @ 3:30pm - 4:45pm

Hunt Begins @ 5pm

Location: The Mohawk (912 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78701)

http://mohawkaustin.com

▪ Dallas Scavenger Hunt Info (Presented by The Granada Theater & The

Dallas Observer)

Check In / Registration @ 2:30pm - 3:45pm

Hunt Begins @ 4pm

Location: Sundown at Granada (3520 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75206)

http://sundownatgranada.com/

▪ Houston Scavenger Hunt Info (Presented by Free Press Houston)

Check In / Registration @ 2:00pm - 2:45pm

Hunt Begins @ 3pm

Location: Avant Garden Houston (411 Westheimer Rd, Houston TX 77006)

http://www.avantgardenhouston.com/

▪ San Antonio Scavenger Hunt Info (Presented by The San Antonio

Current and Drunken Monkey Promotions SA)

Check In / Registration @ 4:00pm - 4:45pm

Hunt Begins @ 5pm

Location: BONESHAKERS (306 Austin St., San Antonio, Texas 78215)

http://www.boneshakersonline.com

Last week, Single Day Tickets went on sale for an all-in, no fees price of $75 at the ticket center on the website. Like every year, Fun Fun Fun Fest has released a limited number of Student Discount three day passes – for fans with verifiable active student IDs. Student Discount Tickets are will-call only and will not be shipped. Students must present a valid student ID at will-call for the discount.

The 2012 Fun Fun Fun Fest takes places at Auditorium Shores from November 2 to 4. The festival encourages you to travel smart by biking, walking or carpooling to the festival grounds, as parking will be limited and not permitted in surrounding neighborhood areas.

More information on this year’s Fest, including parking options and more can be found at funfunfunfest.com. Follow the Fest at facebook.com/funfunfunfest and on Twitter @funfunfunfest for updates and special promotions.

Fun Fun Fun Fest would like to thank all of the 2012 partners and sponsors who help make the festival possible, including Heineken Light, Sony Playstation, Verizon Wireless, ISIS, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Red Bull, Alamo Drafthouse and Stanley-PMI.