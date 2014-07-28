Fungonewrong to Headline Truefest II for August 9 Record-Release Party

Get ready, metal-heads, as FUNGONEWRONG will be shredding the stage at TRUEFEST II for their record release party extravaganza. They will be headlining the festival before embarking in a late summer/early fall tour of the U.S.

This festival is a one huge massive metal CD release party! Come watch FUNGONEWRONG unleash the metal on the world, and be sure to load up on raffle tickets for your chance to win tons of incredible prizes including a limited-edition, St. Louis Cardinals Fender Stratocaster donated by Fender Music Corp and Legend Group Records!

PLUS, don’t miss Legend Group Records YOU'VE GOT TALENT competition for local bands where two bands will receive free studio time at Lost Recording Studios in Orchardville, Illinois, courtesy of Legend Group Records CEO Houston Curtis and Lost Recording Studios owner/engineer Pat Schwartz!

A portion of the proceeds from the Raffle will go to both the Fender Music Care’s organization in the name of Chad True. Also, tear it up with renowned, Hollywood club king, DJ WINNER as he spins a special Groove/Metal Mix and get ready to hear some of the greatest rock music in Southern Illinois including performances from Some Kind of Khaos, Spirit of Chaos, Twisted Lixx, Clayco Boys, Standing Hampton and Liberty Bell.

Tickets can be purchased at the event for $7 or learn how to buy them in advance for only $5 by going to FUNGONEWRONG.COM or the FUNGONEWRONG Facebook page. Raffle Tickets will be for sale at the event, in the FUNGONEWRONG Merchandise booth for only a dollar. Buy five get one free, buy 20 get five FREE! Several prizes given away throughout the night, limit to only 100 tickets per person! Come show your support for Centralia and Wamac’s newest celebrities…the Bag-Headed Metal Maniacs of FUNGONEWRONG!

FGW is tearing up the “Metal Scene” and taking over with the answer to why you love metal to begin with. You can get your digital download or CD on the official release date of July 29. Physical CD’s will be on sale at the event along with cool concert T-shirts and autograph/photo opportunity with the band.

FUNGONEWRONG is a mixture of metal, punk and death-thrash whose groove-creating music ensures that the band will rise to the top of the musical mountain and stick their metal flag deep in the minds of all music lovers. FGW is Belter Skelter (vocals, guitar), Milez Long (guitar, vocals), Ballz Deep (guitar, vocals), Manny Wrektor (bass) and Buster Hymen (drums).

Climbing from the darkest depth of music hell to fight boredom and mediocrity, FGW plans to stir things up in throughout the entire metal, punk and thrash universe! While their true identity is unknown due to the colorful bags they wear over their heads at all times, FGW can be spotted for miles by their rabid and loyal fan base who also wear bags on their heads to every FUNGONEWRONG show and call themselves THE BAGHEAD NATION.

Join THE BAGHEAD NATION here:

fungonewrong.com, facebook.com/fungonewrongmusic, twitter.com/fungonewrong or reverbnation.com/fungonewrong.