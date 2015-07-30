Gary Clark Jr. Announces New Album, 'The Story of Sonny Boy Slim,' Headlining Tour

Gary Clark Jr. has announced his second solo album, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim.

The album, which is set for a September 11 release via Warner Bros., can be pre-ordered right here.

Pre-ordering the album gives you instant downloads of two new album tracks, "The Healing" and "Grinder," both of which you can hear below (bottom videos).

The Story of Sonny Boy Slim was written, produced, arranged by Clark, who also plays most of the instruments, with assistance from his longtime live soundman, Bharath "Cheex" Ramanath, plus and Jason Sciba.

Clark also has announced a fall/spring headlining tour that will take him to venues across the U.S. Every ticket purchased online for this tour will come with a standard digital download of The Story of Sonny Boy Slim. You can check out the tour dates below.

For more about the new album, check out the trailer below.