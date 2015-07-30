Gary Clark Jr. Announces New Album, 'The Story of Sonny Boy Slim,' Headlining Tour

Gary Clark Jr. has announced his second solo album, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim.
The album, which is set for a September 11 release via Warner Bros., can be pre-ordered right here.
Pre-ordering the album gives you instant downloads of two new album tracks, "The Healing" and "Grinder," both of which you can hear below (bottom videos).
The Story of Sonny Boy Slim was written, produced, arranged by Clark, who also plays most of the instruments, with assistance from his longtime live soundman, Bharath "Cheex" Ramanath, plus and Jason Sciba.
Clark also has announced a fall/spring headlining tour that will take him to venues across the U.S. Every ticket purchased online for this tour will come with a standard digital download of The Story of Sonny Boy Slim. You can check out the tour dates below.
For more about the new album, check out the trailer below.
- Oct 31 Boston, MA H.O.B.
- Nov 1 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
- Feb 18 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
- Feb 19 Miami, FL The Fillmore
- Feb 20 Lake Buena Vista, FL H.O.B.
- Feb 21 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
- Feb 23 Birmingham, AL Iron City
- Feb 24 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theater
- Feb 26 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
- Feb 28 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
- Mar 1 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
- Mar 4 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Ballroom
- Mar 6 Dallas, TX H.O.B.
- Mar 8 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls
- Mar 12 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
- Mar 31 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
- Apr 1 Chicago, IL Riviera Theater
- Apr 2 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
- Apr 3 Omaha, NE Slowdown
- Apr 5 Denver, CO Ogden Theater
- Apr 8 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
- Apr 9 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
- Apr 10 Seattle, WA Moore Theater
- Apr 12 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
- Apr 14 Portland, OR Roseland Theater