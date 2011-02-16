Gary Holt Comments On Upcoming Guest Slot with Slayer

As announced by Slayer yesterday, Gary Holt of Exodus will be temporarily filling in for guitarist Jeff Hanneman during Slayer’s upcoming tour dates. He will immediately join Slayer members Kerry King, Tom Araya and Dave Lombardo on their five-date Australian Soundwave Festival that begins February 26.

Gary Holt offers the following comments about his upcoming stint as touring guitarist for one of metal’s most venerated bands:

"How can I put into words how excited I am to have been asked to play with Slayer? Hard to describe for sure. Legendary band, check. Old friends since the birth of thrash metal. Check. Get to play ‘Angel Of Death’ live, priceless! I'll do my best to live up to the standard they've set for so many years, while we all wish Jeff a speedy return to health and his rightful place in Slayer.”

Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman is currently recuperating at home after emergency surgery on his right arm after contracting a serious infection, possibly caused by a spider bite. He is expected to make a full recovery and will return to the Slayer line-up as soon as he has fully recovered.