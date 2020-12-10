Gear used by Eddie Van Halen and Prince has been stolen from a Nashville storage locker

Gear once played by Eddie Van Halen and Prince has allegedly been stolen from a Nashville storage locker.

According to a report in the Tennessean, the items taken include vintage Fender and boutique TopHat guitar amplifiers, custom Marshall guitar cabinets, Ampeg bass cabinets, collectable Sears Silvertone instruments and more.

According to Zeke Clark, a longtime guitar technician who has worked with Van Halen, Cheap Trick and Kenny Chesney, among others, and who owned the equipment, thieves took “at least $50,000 in gear and tour memorabilia”.

The article goes on to state that Clark last visited his Nashville-area storage space in late October. He returned on December 3 and found a new lock on the unit. After removing it with bolt cutters, he discovered 20 Marshall 4x12 cabs, among other gear, missing.

According to Clark, the Marshall 4x12s were used by Eddie Van Halen on the band's 5150 and Monsters of Rock tours. Additionally, Prince employed the cabs on studio recordings in the '90s.

The Metro Nashville Police Department Hermitage precinct has opened an investigation into the theft.

A complete list of missing items is to-be-determined.

"This stuff means the world to me," Clark said. "This is part of my life. This is my history. ... I just want to get it back."