Geezer Butler: Black Sabbath Plan to Tour US in July and August

In a recently posted video from last month's 2013 Winter NAMM Show, That Metal Show co-host Eddie Trunk — who also roasted Dee Snider at Guitar World's Rock & Roll Roast — interviewed Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler at the Samson/Zoom/Hartke booth.

During the interview, which you can watch below, Butler shows off his new Lakland signature bass and updates the universe on Black Sabbath's plans for 2013:

"We've finished recording [the new album], Tony [Iommi]'s back in England putting down a couple of solos, then we start mixing it in February, and it'll be out in June," says Butler, who adds that Iommi is in good health and "doing quite well."

On the topic of touring: "We start at the end of April in New Zealand, then we go to Australia, then Japan. June, we'll be promoting the album, then July and August [is] USA. Then October is South America and Europe in November and December."

Guitar World recently got to preview the new Black Sabbath album with Osbourne and Butler in California, so look for more news and updates in Guitar World and on GuitarWorld.com.