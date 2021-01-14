General Motors' new Hummer EV will play electric guitar riffs as you drive

While some of today's drivers long for quieter roads and quieter drives, General Motors has revealed it has other ideas by equipping its new Hummer EV with a sound enhancement system that plays guitar riffs while you drive.

The electric car meets the electric guitar in a feature that was revealed during a recent virtual presentation that gave an extensive look at GMC's electric and autonomous vehicles.

Triggered by activating the Watts to Freedom – or WTF – mode, the 1,000 horse-power car will utilize a subwoofer and play guitar riffs when higher speeds are reached.

Designed in collaboration with Bose, the Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement System is said to treat drivers to a mixtures of sounds that create an "immersive sensory experience".

Alongside guitar riffs, high-frequency feedback and sounds inspired by electric racing series Formula E will kick in when the car is put through its paces, resulting in a unique driving experience.

Unfortunately, lead development engineer Aaron Pfau said an audio clip is not yet ready to be shared, so we'll have to wait to see if any appropriate AC/DC riffs make an appearance when the $112,595 Hummer EV is driving down the highway this fall.