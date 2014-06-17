Genesis Announce 'Together and Apart' Documentary

Genesis have announced that, in conjunction with the BBC, they are working on their first documentary, Genesis: Together and Apart.

Keyboardist Tony Banks shared a new picture of the group’s famous 1971-75 lineup on his Facebook page, while also announcing the documentary. This is the first time that this version of Genesis: Tony Banks, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Steve Hackett have been together in any capacity since 1975.

Genesis: Together and Apart will offer a unique perspective into not only one of the most idiosyncratic and successful bands in rock's history. The documentary will focus on the band’s ever-evolving songwriting and musical phases, while chronicling their remarkable rise to fame. It will feature previously unseen and rare performance footage taken from throughout the band's career.

A release date for the documentary has yet to be confirmed.