“People say, ‘You could afford Buckingham Palace by now if you’d stayed with Genesis.’ But music is its own currency”: Steve Hackett on creative liberation, recording with practice amps and why he used a Brian May Red Special

By
( )
published

From underrated Japanese acoustics to the joy of the Sustainer, Hackett discusses the tones and techniques behind new album The Circus And The Nightwhale – and reflects on the ’what-ifs’ of his time with prog greats Genesis

Steve Hackett plays two-handed legato on a Gibson Les Paul
(Image credit: Tina Korhonen)

Steve Hackett has been enjoying phenomenal success worldwide with his Genesis Revisited project, but live shows are always peppered with material from a solo repertoire that extends back into the 1970s. 

Recent years have seen his albums gain traction in the charts with his signature melodic guitar tone always to the forefront. As he’s continually searching for new themes to explore, the latest album is largely semi-autobiographical, featuring the life and times of a fictional character called Travla.

David Mead
David Mead

With over 30 years’ experience writing for guitar magazines, including at one time occupying the role of editor for Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, David is also the best-selling author of a number of guitar books for Sanctuary Publishing, Music Sales, Mel Bay and Hal Leonard. As a player he has performed with blues sax legend Dick Heckstall-Smith, played rock ’n’ roll in Marty Wilde’s band, duetted with Martin Taylor and taken part in charity gigs backing Gary Moore, Bernie Marsden and Robbie McIntosh, among others. An avid composer of acoustic guitar instrumentals, he has released two acclaimed albums, Nocturnal and Arboretum.