Watch Genesis play their last-ever gig at London's O2 Arena – with former frontman Peter Gabriel in attendance

English rock legends Genesis played their final gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night (March 26), concluding a career spanning over five decades.

The band's lineup for the show included singer Phil Collins, guitarist Mike Rutherford and keyboardist Tony Banks, who were joined by touring musicians Daryl Stuermer, Nic Collins, Daniel Pearce and Patrick Smyth.

Playing a total of 23 tracks from their expansive back catalog, the band performed hits including I Can't Dance, Turn It On Again, Mama, Invisible Touch and No Son of Mine, wrapping up with The Carpet Crawlers from their 1974 album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

Prior to playing the set's fourth song, Land of Confusion – from 1986's Invisible Touch – Collins took a moment to address the crowd. “Tonight is a very special night,” he said. “Of course, we're playing in London and it's the last stop of our tour, [but it's also] the last show for Genesis.”

As the crowd offered a lengthy applause, Collins joked: “Yes it's difficult to believe that you still came out to see [us]! Yes, after tonight, we've all got to get real jobs.”

Former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel was reportedly in attendance, with Collins acknowledging his presence prior to performing Domino, joking: “Maybe he's the one shouting for Supper's Ready – I don't know!” Gabriel left Genesis in 1975, and hadn't played with the band since a one-time reunion in 1982.

During certain songs in the set – including No Son of Mine and Mama – guitarist Mike Rutherford can be seen playing an ultra-cheap Squier Stratocaster, which last year he revealed he picked up in Cape Town, South Africa when he was stuck there in lockdown.

“It cost £200 at the most, and I play it on stage on Mama and No Son of Mine,” he told Guitarist. “I just love it. It's got a life to it. It's a little bit lighter than some and it's got a slightly smaller neck which helps my aging fingers.

Formed in 1967, Genesis have become one of the most commercially successful music acts in history, releasing 15 studio records and selling over 100 million albums worldwide.