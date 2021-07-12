George Lynch announces first-ever all-instrumental solo album, Seamless

Electric guitar legend George Lynch has been a busy man as of late.

From recent gear collaborations with Two Notes Audio Engineering and Legendary Tones to off-the-cuff live Eddie Van Halen tributes, Lynch has certainly been making the most of his 2021 so far.

Now, there's been another, even more exciting development in Lynch's world: the announcement of his first-ever all-instrumental solo album, Seamless.

Set for an August 20 release via Rat Pak Records, the album features Jimmy D’Anda on drums and Eric Loiselle on bass, and was produced by Lynch himself.

(Image credit: Rat Pak Records)

“Seamless is my attempt at creating a guitar-driven instrumental record that delivers something outside the realm of what most people would expect from a guitar instrumental record coming from a semi-redeemed 80’s hair shredder," Lynch said in a statement.

"I wanted the record to be challenging but not exhausting – personal without being belligerently self-indulgent and include a fair amount of guitar histrionics and pay tribute to the masters without making it sound like I’m competing to be the end-all summation of all guitar legacies that preceded me.

"I also wanted the underlying music to be more than vehicles for solos; I wanted the compositions to be able to stand on their own.”

You can check out the album's cover art above, and track list below. To preorder the album, point your browser this way.

George Lynch – Seamless:

1. Quiver

2. Cola

3. TJ69

4. Death By A Thousand Licks

5. iThink

6. Sharks With Laser Beams

7. Octavia

8. Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing

9. Falling Apart

Bonus Tracks:

10. Blue Light Effect

11. House Of Eternal Return

12. The Weight