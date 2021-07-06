Two Notes Audio Engineering partners with George Lynch for new Mr. Scary Collection of virtual cab sims

In recent months, the guitar cab emulation experts at Two Notes Audio Engineering have teamed up with the likes of Victory and Ashdown for ranges of virtual guitar amp cabinets.

Now, the French company has launched a new Artist Series line, with the unveiling of a new Mr. Scary Collection of virtual cab sims made in collaboration with Dokken electric guitar legend George Lynch.

Comprised of five sims in total, the collection includes emulations of two Marshall amps once owned and used by Eddie Van Halen.

The five cab sims – which were captured with eight studio microphones, through vintage Neve 1061 preamps, at Henson Studios in Los Angeles – in the Mr. Scary Collection are as follows:

Lynch Mars – Captured from a 1974 Marshall 4x12” with Celestion UK 20W Heritage speakers used by Lynch on Dokken, Lynch Mob and KXM recordings

– Captured from a 1974 Marshall 4x12” with Celestion UK 20W Heritage speakers used by Lynch on Dokken, Lynch Mob and KXM recordings Lynch Megawatt – Captured from an early 70s HiWatt 4x12” with original Fane speakers used by Lynch onstage and in the studio

– Captured from an early 70s HiWatt 4x12” with original Fane speakers used by Lynch onstage and in the studio Lynch Citrus – Captured from an early 70s Orange 4x12” with UK Eminence squarebacks, said to be one of the darkest-sounding cabinets in Lynch's collection

Captured from an early 70s Orange 4x12” with UK Eminence squarebacks, said to be one of the darkest-sounding cabinets in Lynch's collection Lynch VH1 – Captured from an early 70s Marshall 4x12" previously owned and used by Eddie Van Halen from 1974 to the early 80s. The cabinet features Celestion 25W G12M Greenbacks

– Captured from an early 70s Marshall 4x12" previously owned and used by Eddie Van Halen from 1974 to the early 80s. The cabinet features Celestion 25W G12M Greenbacks Lynch VH2 – captured from an early 70s Marshall 4x12” also previously owned and used by Eddie Van Halen from 1974 to the early 80s. This cabinet features vintage JBL D120F speakers

“Working with Two Notes and capturing my cabinets has been a great experience," Lynch said in a statement. "I can now have all my favorite vintage cabinets with me at any time, in a small footprint. I've always been dependent on my tone for inspiration and Two Notes deliver. They are easy to use, sound fantastic and are now available to anyone.”

Each cab sim in the Two Notes George Lynch Mr. Scary Collection is available now, for $10 each.

For more info on the collection, head on over to Two Notes.