It might only be the middle of winter, but 2022 is already heating up with plenty of awesome guitars, amps and accessories. To find out just how hot it is, we welcome you to Guitar World’s New Year New Gear guide.

In this first installment, Guitar World’s Paul Riario and Alan Chaput select signature six-strings, brand-new (yet classic) effect pedals and super-sleek guitar stands that are guaranteed to get 2022 off to a red-hot and rockin’ start.

First up is PRS’s SE Silver Sky, the long-awaited – and incredibly affordable – iteration of the company’s much lauded signature model collaboration with John Mayer.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The new version gives you the same Silver Sky goodness and at an SE appropriate, easy-on-the-wallet $849 price tag.

The SE Silver Sky boasts a poplar body (in place of its older sibling’s alder), with a maple neck featuring the Mayer-favored 635JM carve, and a rosewood fretboard with an 8.5-inch radius, 22 frets and downsized versions of PRS’s trademark bird inlays.

There’s also SE versions of the 635JM pickups Mayer and Paul Reed Smith developed for the Silver Sky, meant to recall the tones on Mayer's beloved ’63 and ’64 Strats, as well as a single volume control, two tone knobs and five-way blade switch.

Other features include a PRS steel tremolo, nickel hardware, vintage-style non-locking tuners and a Silver Sky inverted headstock, as well as four exclusive to SE finishes: Ever Green, Stone Blue, Moon White and Dragon Fruit.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Next up, we have Gibson’s new line of Maestro effect pedals, a new take on an avowed classic.

To be sure, Maestro has been an iconic name since the 1960s – its world-famous Fuzz-Tone FZ-1 pedal is the sound of Keith Richards’ “Satisfaction” riff. Now, after years of dormancy, the brand is back and better than ever. Gibson has just rolled out five fresh Maestro designs as part of its initial 2022 Original Collection – the FZ-M (an updated version of the FZ-1), the Ranger Overdrive, the Invader Distortion, the Discover Delay and the Comet Chorus.

Each pedal boasts an innovative “two-in-one” design, with a single toggle that switches between two distinct voicings, as well as touches that pay tribute to Maestro’s legendary past, such as wedge enclosures and the instantly recognizable “three-bugle” logo. The result is a classic returned, but with modern features and flexibility, as well as advanced tone-tweaking capabilities.

What’s more, Gibson has also announced a second batch of five pedals that will join the Original Collection later this year, as well as an in-development Maestro Custom Shop Collection made up of ultra-limited pedals built to the precise specs of the originals.

(Image credit: Gator)

Finally, Paul and Alan take a look at the new Elite Guitar X Stands from Gator Frameworks. As we all know, Gator has long been the go-to name for heavy-duty gig bags and cases. But with its Elite Guitar X Stands they also provide an elegant and adaptable solution for keeping your guitar close at hand in a living room, studio or virtually any environment.

The stands are constructed of 18mm-thick plywood and feature EVA foam cradle padding that comfortably grips the base of the guitar.

They assemble and disassemble quickly for easy travel and setup, and fit most any guitar or bass. A refined design and sleek black finish completes the package.

To find out more about Gator’s Elite Guitar X Stands and all this amazing gear, check out the video above.