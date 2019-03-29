Get a Sneak Peek of David Gilmour's Massive Guitar Auction in New Teaser Video

David Gilmour has released a teaser video previewing the massive auction of more than 120 guitars from his private collection that will take place in June. You can check it out above.

Set to take place in New York City on June 20 through Christie's, all sales proceeds from the auction will benefit charitable causes. The auction includes notable instruments like the Pink Floyd legend’s iconic black Stratocaster, and the 1955 Gibson Les Paul he used on the solo to "Another Brick In The Wall (Part Two).”

Otherwise, the collection mostly focuses on Fender Broadcasters, Esquires, Telecasters and Stratocasters. It will be the largest and most comprehensive collection of guitars ever to be offered at auction.

“These guitars have been very good to me and many of them have given me pieces of music over the years," Gilmour said of the collection. "They have paid for themselves many times over, but it’s now time that they moved on. Guitars were made to be played and it is my wish that wherever they end up, they continue to give their owners the gift of music. By auctioning these guitars I hope that I can give some help where it is really needed and through my charitable foundation do some good in this world. It will be a wrench to see them go and perhaps one day I’ll have to track one or two of them down and buy them back!”

