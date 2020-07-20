Since it was first premiered at this year's Winter NAMM show, we've been absolutely chomping at the bit to learn more about IK Multimedia's Axe I/O Solo guitar interface.

Thankfully, the always-innovative company finally released the interface to the world last week.

Featuring IK's PURE microphone preamp, an instrument input with proprietary tone-shaping options, an exclusive Amp Out to incorporate real gear into a recording setup, 24-bit, 192 kHz converters with a wide dynamic range and a whole lot more, the Axe I/O Solo is dazzlingly well-spec'd for such a small piece of kit.

Eager to learn more about the interface's many capabilities, we recently had a chat with IK Multimedia Chief Technology Officer Davide Barbi, who kindly showed us all of the many faces of the Axe I/O Solo, and why it's such a home studio essential.

You can check out his conversation with our own chief technology officer of sorts, Paul Riario, in the video above.

For more info on Axe I/O Solo, head to IK Multimedia.