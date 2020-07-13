After the stellar response to Gibson's Modern and Original series of electric guitars, Gibson's acoustic guitar division, understandably, wanted in on the action.

Citing feedback from customers who loved the immaculate tone and modern appointments of Gibson's regular acoustics, but wanted some more historic visual touches, Gibson's Montana-based acoustic division introduced its own Modern and Original Collections.

Featuring J-45s, Hummingbirds, Doves and more, the Original series acoustics feature everything one would want in a modern acoustic guitar, but with the elegantly traditionalist looks of a classic acoustic.

Gibson Acoustic's Product Specialist, Don Ruffatto, recently sat down for a chat with our Tech Editor, Paul Riario, to discuss the Original series and the company's absolutely stunning Custom Shop Historic Collection.

You can take a look at their conversation, and learn more about these top-of-the-line acoustics, in the video above.

For more info on the Original collection, head on over to Gibson.