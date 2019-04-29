Gibson Debuts New, 20-Strong Original, Modern Collections

It's been a long road for Gibson.

The storied company spent its 2018 wrestling with bankruptcy and extensive changes to its leadership team. However, its showing at the 2019 Winter NAMM show—Gibson had skipped the 2018 edition entirely—was notably strong, demonstrating the company's commitment to a new, leaner, more back-to-basics approach.

Ditching the Min-ETunes and widened necks of the days of yore, the new lineup includes new Les Paul Junior Double Cuts, Fifties and Sixties-spec’d LPs, plus the addition of P-90s and Vibrolas across the SG range.

Now, Gibson has unveiled its new, 20-strong Original and Modern collections.

You can take a look at each of the instruments in the gallery below.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to gibson.com.