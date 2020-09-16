Get ready to rage with the Dunlop Tom Morello Cry Baby wah

Prepare to bust out your Bulls on Parade covers: Dunlop has announced a limited-edition Tom Morello Cry Baby wah pedal.
The new model boasts a custom red enclosure adorned with a red star on the foot pad and side quotes selected by Morello himself: “You don’t need a weapon when you were born one,” and “Sometimes history needs a push.”
According to Dunlop, the guitarist chose the quotes to “highlight the battle for justice that he’s dedicated his craft and career to.”
Outside of the red enclosure and quotes, the pedal’s specs mirror those of the Cry Baby GCB95, a mainstay of Morello’s rig that he has used on “every album and every tour through his career,” Dunlop says.
The Tom Morello Cry Baby Wah will be offered for $185.70. Preorders are available now at Sweetwater for $129.99.
