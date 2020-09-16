Get ready to rage with the Dunlop Tom Morello Cry Baby wah

Prepare to bust out your Bulls on Parade covers: Dunlop has announced a limited-edition Tom Morello Cry Baby wah pedal.

The new model boasts a custom red enclosure adorned with a red star on the foot pad and side quotes selected by Morello himself: “You don’t need a weapon when you were born one,” and “Sometimes history needs a push.”

According to Dunlop, the guitarist chose the quotes to “highlight the battle for justice that he’s dedicated his craft and career to.”

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

Outside of the red enclosure and quotes, the pedal’s specs mirror those of the Cry Baby GCB95, a mainstay of Morello’s rig that he has used on “every album and every tour through his career,” Dunlop says.

The Tom Morello Cry Baby Wah will be offered for $185.70. Preorders are available now at Sweetwater for $129.99.

For more information, head to Jim Dunlop.