Can Tsakalis AudioWorks’ MultiCab MKIII pedal deliver tube tone without the amp?

Tsakalis AudioWorks has released the MultiCab MKIII, an “easy plug ‘n’ play” preamp and cab simulator pedal.

The versatile analog/digital stompbox boasts eight virtual guitar amp cabinets and natural room ambience (the digital part) combined with an analog path responsible for pre-amp type, power-amp voicing, cabinet back type and microphone type controls.

The MKIII can go direct to a PA, be used as a DI between an amp and cab or paired with a dummy load for silent play-along practice with headphones.

As for those eight virtual cabs, Tsakalis touts them “heavily inspired on some legendary and iconic guitar amps and cabinets.”

You can learn more about each one below:

1×10: inspired by 1962 Fender Princeton amp loaded with one 10-inch Oxford 10J4 speaker

4×10: inspired by 1966 Fender Super Reverb amp loaded with four 10-inch blue label Chicago Telephone Supply alnico speakers

1×12: inspired by 1965 Fender Deluxe Reverb™ amp loaded with one 12-inch Jensen P12N speaker

1×12: inspired by Zilla Fatbaby closed back cabinet loaded with one 12-inch Celestion Vintage 30 speaker

2×12: inspired by 1966 VOX AC30-JMI amp loaded with two 12-inch Celestion silver bell speakers

2×12: inspired by Marshall 1936 cabinet loaded with two 12-inch Celestion G12T-75 speakers

4×12: inspired by Marshall 1960A angled cabinet loaded with four 12-inch Celestion G12T-75 speakers

The MultiCab is available for pre-order from now until May 25 at a 15% discounted price of $238.99.

For more information, head to Tsakalis AudioWorks.