Ghost Stream New Song, "Secular Haze"

Over the weekend, Swedish cult metal favorites Ghost debuted a new song titled "Secular Haze" during a show in Linköping, Sweden. The band have now uploaded a studio recording of the track, which can be streamed via the YouTube clip below.

"Secular Haze" will presumably appear on the band's as-yet-untitled sophomore album. The follow-up to 2010's Opus Eponymous is tentatively due in 2013.

The track can also be downloaded in exchange for your email address at this location.

It's also worth noting that the band also debuted Papa Emeritus II, the apparent succesor to singer Papa Emeritus, at their Linköping concert. It is believed to be the same vocalist playing an updated version of his character.