Gibson announces its first-ever apparel collection in partnership with Aviator Nation

Not to be outdone by Fender, which recently partnered with Brixton for its own hat range, Gibson has announced its first-ever apparel collection with American casual wear brand Aviator Nation.

Featuring 14 styles including unisex T-shirts, hoodies and hats, as well as sizes for men, women and children, the Aviator Nation x Gibson Collection draws inspiration from '70s fashion styles, adding a vintage touch with Gibson guitars like the Hummingbird and Flying V.

Aviator Nation prides itself on being the “opposite of fast fashion”. The LA-based brand says it studies “vintage fabrics, fiber weaving processes, inks and dye treatments while implementing labor-intensive production techniques of hand-drawing designs and hand-sewing garments.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson)

Says Cesar Gueikian, Gibson's CMO, “It’s exciting to bring this collaboration to life, combining Gibson, an iconic, 126 year old brand that has been shaping sound for multiple generations and genres of music around the world, with Aviator Nation, a young brand at the forefront of a lifestyle revolution.

“The Aviator Nation team has remained true to Paige [Mycoskie's] original vision of handmade, high quality clothing with a vintage edge that’s been embraced by the current generation. I am looking forward to evolving our relationship with Aviator Nation.”

Prices start at $64 for T-shirts, $150 for hoodies and $40 for hats. The Aviator Nation x Gibson Collection is coming soon to Aviator Nation stores across the US and available online worldwide now at Gibson.