Fender partners with Brixton for new hat range, complete with built-in pick holders

We’ve seen a number of surprise Fender and fashion collaborations over the years, including brands such as Hypebeast and Supreme – although these usually result in a limited-edition electric guitar. But for its latest joint effort with lifestyle and hat co Brixton, Fender has released a line of – yes – headwear.

The newly launched Brixton x Fender collection is composed of seven designs, which promise to “embody the heritage of guitar” – most notably by including a handy guitar pick sweatband.

Other details include a silk band and brim taping, 100% genuine leather bands and custom liners.

The designs are as follows, and come in a variety of colors:

Fender Flood Fedora - $115- $119

Fender Mustang Fedora - $85

Fender Refugee Fedora - $89

Fender Philly Baggy Snap Cap -$55

Fender Reverb C Snapback - $35

Fender Sonic Beanie -$30

In what we can only assume is an oversight, not a single one is called the Hatocaster. Missed opportunity, really, but then again, we only count details for six products above. Fingers crossed...

The Brixton x Fender collection is available now. Head over to Fender.com for more info.