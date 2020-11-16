Fender partners with Brixton for new hat range, complete with built-in pick holders

We’ve seen a number of surprise Fender and fashion collaborations over the years, including brands such as Hypebeast and Supreme – although these usually result in a limited-edition electric guitar. But for its latest joint effort with lifestyle and hat co Brixton, Fender has released a line of – yes – headwear.
The newly launched Brixton x Fender collection is composed of seven designs, which promise to “embody the heritage of guitar” – most notably by including a handy guitar pick sweatband.
Other details include a silk band and brim taping, 100% genuine leather bands and custom liners.
The designs are as follows, and come in a variety of colors:
- Fender Flood Fedora - $115- $119
- Fender Mustang Fedora - $85
- Fender Refugee Fedora - $89
- Fender Philly Baggy Snap Cap -$55
- Fender Reverb C Snapback - $35
- Fender Sonic Beanie -$30
In what we can only assume is an oversight, not a single one is called the Hatocaster. Missed opportunity, really, but then again, we only count details for six products above. Fingers crossed...
The Brixton x Fender collection is available now. Head over to Fender.com for more info.