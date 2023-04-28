Gibson adds possibly the first ‘59 Les Paul reissue ever produced and a near-perfect ‘61 Les Paul SG Custom to Certified Vintage collection

In February, Gibson launched its Certified Vintage program – a new initiative that involved selling some of the most valuable and highly collectible electric guitars in its vaults direct to customers via the Gibson Garage.

Gibson’s intentions with its exclusive new collection were signposted in the initial drop, which comprised a 1959 Burst Les Paul that was used as a benchmark for the brand’s Murphy Lab programs and a 1961 Les Paul SG Standard – both of which were in “outstanding” condition.

Now, Gibson has expanded its Certified Vintage collection with a quintet of equally exclusive, ultra-rare six-strings.

For purists, the standout models will no doubt be the 1958 Les Paul Custom “Black Beauty” and the 1961 Les Paul SG Custom. Both are examples of some of Gibson’s most historic designs, with the triple humbucker-equipped pair spearheading the drop.

The ‘61 Les Paul Custom – which wasn’t officially given its SG moniker until two years later – is a near-perfect model, featuring only a small handful of changes that were introduced after it left the Kalamazoo factory in the early ‘60s.

Synonymous with the likes of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the ‘61 Les Paul Custom is lifted from the first year of production, featuring an original factory white finish – with some subtle natural ageing – original Fretless Wonder frets and three PAF pickups.

A changed bridge pickup cover, some missing finish under the fretboard binding and a changed screw on the sideways vibrola are the only differences between this model and a perfect ‘61 Les Paul Custom example.

It’s joined by the equally iconic “Black Beauty” Les Paul from 1958, which, again, is in near all-original condition save medium jumbo frets that replaced the initial Fretless Wonder appointment and a new bone nut.

The PAF pickups, ebony finish and Bigsby B7, meanwhile, are straight from the factory, with the guitar shipping with its original black Lifton case. Notably, the custodian of this model will receive an invitation for a private, guided tour of the Gibson Vault.

Another Les Paul has made the cut for the latest Certified Vintage drop – specifically, a 1980 Heritage Series Les Paul Standard 80 prototype, which has been labeled by Gibson as possibly “the first genuine ‘59 reissue ever produced”.

Identified as the earliest Standard 80 prototype, the guitar was part of the wider Heritage Series that was Gibson’s “first true attempt” at reproducing a ‘59 Les Paul. It has resided in the Gibson Vault for more than four decades.

Completing the drop is a ‘78 Gibson Custom L-5 CES and an ‘85 Designer Series Custom Graphics Flying V. Two guitars at the complete opposite end of the aesthetic spectrum, the L-5 positively oozes class, flashing a Wine Red finish, Venetian cutaway, ebony fingerboard and custom-inlaid headstock.

The Flying V, meanwhile, is all about loud looks and bold graphics, coming equipped with a Kahler vibrato bridge. Deriving from the Designer Series that souped-up Vs and Explorers with brash designs, this example has been sitting in the vault since its creation in 1985, and offers an Alpine White finish with Style 30 graphics.

Each Certified Vintage model comes with a detailed letter of appraisal confirming its origin, a certificate of authenticity and exclusive case candy.

