Ever seen Vs like these? Gibson expands its One of One Custom Shop family with three new-look Flying Vs – giving a surf-y SoCal twist to one of its most enduring rock ‘n’ roll designs

Gibson has expanded its One of One Custom Shop collection with three ridiculously good-looking Flying Vs, which give the rock ‘n’ roll stalwart a surf-y SoCal twist.

On the surface, the trio of electric guitar rock machines are based on one of the most elusive vintage instruments of all time, and look to revive the hallowed Korina Flying V template, which was first introduced back in 1958.

However, rather than retaining the original Natural colorway – or opting for Ebony, Cherry or Vintage White finishes – Gibson has instead kitted out its latest Custom Shop builds with some eye-popping alternatives.

Namely, these three Vs are available in Kerry Green VOS, Frost Blue VOS and Antique Pelham Blue.

Gibson Flying V in Kerry Green VOS (Image credit: Gibson)

Sure, we’ve been treated to some aesthetically intriguing Vs over the past few years – think the Adam Jones Reverse Silverburst, Richie Faulkner Pelham Blue and Kirk Hammett Purple Metallic signature models – but dare we say these might be the best of the bunch.

After all, when have you ever seen a surf-y green or pastel blue finish strapped to the body of a '58 Korina Flying V?

As mentioned, these three beauties take functional cues from the original ‘58 Korina V, meaning as well as the flashy new lick of paint they all boast classic Gibson spec sheets. Korina is used for the body and ‘50s profile neck, while Indian rosewood is used for the 22-fret 12”-radius fingerboard.

Elsewhere, each build boasts a true ABR-1 bridge with a string-through-body design accommodated by the Lacquered Brass Chevron tailpiece, as well as a four-ply white pickguard, Kluson Single Ring tuners, aged gold hardware and True Historic Black knobs.

Gibson Flying V in Frost Blue VOS (Image credit: Gibson)

As for pickups, a pair of Custombuckers – with aged gold humbucker covers – are wired to two volume controls, a master tone parameter and a three-way toggle switch.

‘58-style Flying Vs with pastel finishes? These things will practically sell themselves. There’s a slight hiccup, though: owing to the nature of the collection they are a part of, each model is a one-of-a-kind build. That, and they cost $11,000 apiece.

If only these were introduced as part of a standard run series. Non-korina-style additions to the burgeoning Custom Color series, perhaps? We can only hope. And while we’re on the topic, here’s hoping Gibson add some surf-y finishes to the Epiphone Flying V range. That’d be sure to go down well with players…

Gibson Flying V in Antique Pelham Blue (Image credit: Gibson)

Head over to Gibson to browse the rest of the One of One Custom Shop collection, which also features one-of-a-kind Les Pauls, SGs, ES-335s and other models “inspired by suggestions from the Garage Pros in the Gibson Garage”.