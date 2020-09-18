Gibson donates two dozen acoustic guitars to Bozeman, Montana high school

Gibson Gives, Gibson's charitable arm, has donated 24 acoustic guitars to Gallatin High School in Bozeman, Montana in order to bring the “power of music” to returning students.

Representatives from Gibson, along with country music artist and Bozeman native Stephanie Quayle, presented the young student players with the instruments, built in the company’s Bozeman facility.

Erica Schnee, Gallatin High School’s principal, said in a statement, “Music is such a powerful influence in all of our lives and learning music has such great benefits to brain development.

“We are so appreciative of Gibson's generous donations, which allows us to offer guitar classes to students at both high schools and provides them with a creative outlet within their academic schedule.”

(l-r) Erica Schnee (Principal, Gallatin High School in Bozeman), Jackie O’Reilly (Controller, Gibson), Don Ruffatto (Product Development Manager, Gibson), Josh Taborski (General Manager, Gibson), Stephanie Quayle (musician), Steve Merriman (Guitar Teacher, Gallatin High School) (Image credit: Amelia Anne)

Added Gibson president and CEO James “JC” Curleigh, “For the past 125 years Gibson has been synonymous with creating, supporting, and inspiring sound for all generations and genres of music with our guitars.

"We are proud of our latest partnership in music education between Gibson Gives and Gallatin High School, and we look forward to supporting the next generation of musicians and songwriters in Bozeman.”

Founded in 2002, Gibson Gives is devoted to creating, developing and supporting music programs and working with other non-profit organizations in an effort to advance youth-focused and healing music initiatives.

For more information on Gibson Gives, head to the Gibson Foundation.