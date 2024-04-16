“This bona fide bird can’t wait to elevate Gibson amplifiers to the stature they’ve always deserved”: Gibson debuts all-new flagship Mesa/Boogie-designed Dual Falcon 20 combo

By Matt Owen
published

The Falcon family soars to new heights with a well-spec'd 2x10 that makes clear Gibson's intentions to claw its way into the amp market

Gibson Dual Falcon 20 2x10 Combo
Gibson has expanded its burgeoning tube amp line with the 2x10 Dual Falcon 20 combo – an all-new design built in collaboration with the Mesa/Boogie Design Team.

The firm first announced the revival of the Gibson Amps line back in January, unveiling the Falcon 20 1x12 and Falcon 5 1x10 combos. The drop rebooted the brand’s now-cult classic Falcon tube amp, which was only in production for one year in 1961.

