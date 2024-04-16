“This bona fide bird can’t wait to elevate Gibson amplifiers to the stature they’ve always deserved”: Gibson debuts all-new flagship Mesa/Boogie-designed Dual Falcon 20 combo

Gibson has expanded its burgeoning tube amp line with the 2x10 Dual Falcon 20 combo – an all-new design built in collaboration with the Mesa/Boogie Design Team.

The firm first announced the revival of the Gibson Amps line back in January, unveiling the Falcon 20 1x12 and Falcon 5 1x10 combos. The drop rebooted the brand’s now-cult classic Falcon tube amp, which was only in production for one year in 1961.

At the time of the drop, Gibson’s Dinesh Lekhraj announced, “Gibson is back in the amp business” – and now the company has built on its strong start with a bolstered two-channel Falcon 20 that expands on the existing 1x12 format.

Aesthetically, it fits seamlessly into the Falcon range, with a Cream Bronco Vinyl, Oxblood Grille and fancy Gibson-branded carry handle.

But this time out, two independent channels are utilized. These are treated to an expanded control layout, which boasts Volume, Reverb, and one-size-fits-all Tone parameters (the latter of which covers bass to treble territory) for each input.

A post shared by Gibson (@gibsonguitar) A photo posted by on

To flick between those two channels, there’s a toggle switch on the polished stainless steel control panel. Two further toggles that move between Full, Half and Low modes are present for multi-watt operation. In practice, Full is 15 watts, Half is six watts, and Low is around two watts.

Again, built-in effects have been added: the tube-driven reverb is joined by a tremolo, which can be sculpted by dedicated Depth and Frequency knobs. Both are footswitchable, and Gibson has thrown in an accompanying effects footswitch that can also navigate the channels.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Under the hood, the Dual Falcon 20 features a pair of 6L6 power tubes (with two optional 6V6 tubes) as well as a quartet of 12AX7 preamp tubes. Two 10” Jensen Blackbird 40 speakers are also drafted in to the spec sheet.

It’s a clear statement of intent from Gibson: the firm is serious about clawing its way into the amp market, and the fact it's already got a 2x10” under its belt is telling of the direction the firm is taking its Falcon range.

Indeed, we were impressed with Gibson’s efforts with the initial drop, and this has merely cemented our first impressions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

As Gibson explains, “While inspired by the Gibson Falcon amps from the 1960s, this all-new design from renowned amp pioneer Randall Smith and the Mesa/Boogie Design Team is handcrafted in Petaluma, California, and sets a new bar in low-power tone.

“With its modern refinements, high-end performance, and boutique construction, this bona fide bird can’t wait to elevate Gibson amplifiers to the stature they’ve always deserved, right alongside Gibson’s finest stringed instruments.”

So, what’s next for Gibson’s amp range? Could a head be next? Well, that’d certainly be a Falcon first, but we wouldn't be surprised: Gibson clearly means business.

And, again, probably thanks to Mesa’s economies of scale, the Dual Falcon 20 2x10 is competitively priced at $2,199.

Visit Gibson to find out more.