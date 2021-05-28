Gibson seeks to provide “the ultimate guitar experience” with all-new mega-store, the Gibson Garage

Gibson is set to open the doors to a feature-packed superstore, the Gibson Garage – an all-new, in-person guitar emporium that will stock models from each and every Gibson brand under one roof.

Officially opening on June 9, the Garage is dubbed by Gibson as “the ultimate guitar experience”, and will be situated at the Cummins Station on 209 10th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee.

The Garage itself will be 8,000 square feet, and will offer up a number of hands-on experiences, including a state-of-the-art stage for live and virtual performances, an in-house Custom Shop to build your own guitars and a Repair and Restoration Center.

Other experiences include a public retail sector, stocked with electric guitars and acoustic guitars from Gibson, Gibson Custom Shop, Kramer and Epiphone, as well as amps from Mesa/Boogie and studio equipment from KRK.

As part of the experience, visitors will be able to try out a huge array of guitars across a wide spectrum of brands, and will also be able to witness the store’s historical memorabilia displays.

“The Gibson Garage is the ultimate guitar experience where our past, present and future comes to life for fans and artists right here in Music City,” commented CEO of Gibson Brands, James Curleigh. “This is also our opportunity to contribute to the amazing music and guitar culture that we’ve been a part of for over a century.

“We can’t wait to share the Gibson Garage with our fans and future fans.”

Speaking of the feature-packed store, blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa said, “The Gibson Garage is the epitome of when the legendary creativity of the original brand perfectly coincides with the vision of the future of the modern electric and acoustic guitar.”

His comments were echoed by singer-songwriter Maggie Rose, who added, “You can’t have a guitar town like Nashville without Gibson representing, and they do it with the Garage in an incredibly thoughtful way.

“This space is great for performances and jamming with other Nashville artists or artists passing through the town, but the storefront also draws in music lovers from all over the world who come to see the space that delivers the history and a plethora of guitars.”

To celebrate the Garage's global grand opening, the guitar giant is set to host a virtual Gibson Gives concert that will feature a star-studded lineup, boasting the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Warren Haynes, Emily Wolfe, Marcus King, Orianthi and Lzzy Hale.

Gibson Live: A Celebration of Artists to Benefit Gibson Gives, which will be streamed lived via Gibson TV at 7:30 ET on June 9, will also feature Kip Moore, James Bay, Samantha Fish, Morgan Wade, Jared James Nichols and many more.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting MusiCares and Save the Music, two non-profit organizations which work to provide critical financial and social support to the music community.

For more information, visit Gibson.