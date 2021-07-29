Is Gibson about to announce a new collaboration with Kirk Hammett?

Mark Agnesi – Gibson's Director of Brand Experience – has teased a potential collaboration between the guitar giant and Metallica's Kirk Hammett.

A new video posted to Agnesi's Instagram account shows Gibson's logo and a series of horror-themed visuals – Hammett is, of course, no stranger to using such imagery on his signature guitars – with Metallica's The Thing That Should Not Be playing in the background.

The clip concludes with a quick shot of Hammett playing – or rather, gesturing with – his black Gibson Flying V. In the post's accompanying caption, Mark Agnesi writes: “It's happening." Sharing the same video on YouTube, the official Gibson channel writes: “Coming soon."

If this collaboration is in fact a signature version of Hammett's black Flying V, it wouldn't be the first time Gibson have produced a run of the guitars. Back in 2012, the guitar was recreated by the Gibson Custom Shop.

In fact, the guitars in that run were aged, and Gibson recently sent a batch of Flying Vs through its Murphy Lab aging process. Further evidence that a new set of Kirk Hammett Flying Vs is on its way? You be the judge.

While Hammett is known for using Gibson guitars onstage – including “Greeny," the legendary 1959 Les Paul Standard once owned by Peter Green – most of his signature guitars are produced by ESP.

They include the spider decal-adorned, LP-style KH-3 – which was recently given a 30th anniversary run – and a slew of S-type models, like the macabre KH Demonology and the KH-WZ, which honors the 1932 horror film, White Zombie.