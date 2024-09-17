“The essential Les Paul, reimagined and updated for today’s players”: Gibson has relaunched its Les Paul Studio – and given the gateway LP its best update yet

Gibson has unveiled the latest evolution of its Studio range of Les Pauls, overhauling the fan-favorite gateway electric guitar with smart new features, electronics and aesthetics.

The Les Paul Studio has long been a staple of Gibson’s six-string stable, and has been seen as the go-to mid-range LP for those who want a genuine Gibson build but don’t fancy forking out for a more expensive Standard, which start from around $2,599.

With that in mind, these updated Studios weigh in at exactly $1k cheaper than the Standard instruments they’re inspired by, but they come with a suite of appointments that lift the humble, no-frills range to new heights.

To start with, the Les Paul Studio offers an Ultra-Modern weight-relieved mahogany body, in a bid to make this version “lighter and more comfortable to play”. It’s joined by a plain maple cap, as well as a SlimTaper profile mahogany neck.

Elsewhere, there’s a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard, which arrives with some tasty binding. Studio ’boards are usually unbound – save a few rare limited runs – so this extra touch (along with the acrylic Trapezoid inlays) brings the model cosmetically closer to its source material.

As for hardware, there are 22 medium jumbo frets, a Graph Tech nut, Vintage Deluxe tuners with Keystone buttons – which return to the fray after previously getting relegated in favor of Grover Rotomatics – and the standard Stop Bar/Nashville Tune-O-Matic bridge combo.

Introducing the Reimagined Gibson Les Paul Studio - YouTube Watch On

The most intriguing appointment, though, arrives in the electronics department. Now, the Studio offers a pair of Burstbucker Pros, which offer coil-tapping push/pull volume pots and a pair of standard tone parameters.

There’s also the standard three-way toggle switch – which comes without the poker chip washer – and the usual glued-in set neck design.

Through coil-tapping, the Studio considerably expands its tonal offerings, and helps squeeze some extra versatility from a guitar that is clearly trying to be much more than just a ‘stripped-back Standard’.

As well as serving as a gateway to Standard Les Pauls, this new Studio also marks something of a stripped-back version of the impressively spec’d $1,999 Les Paul Modern Studio, which arrived back in February.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Some key differences include neck heel contour, pickups, fingerboard material, compound radius, tuners, and electronics – but this slightly streamlined version does look to be a smart investment for those looking for a sub-$2k USA Les Paul with some Standard flair.

Speaking of investments, the Les Paul Studio weighs in at $1,599, and is available in Ebony, Blueberry Burst, Wine Red and Cherry Sunburst colorways.

To our eyes, it looks like the closest-looking option to a genuine Gibson Standard without buying the real deal – the Wine Red and Cherry Sunburst models are especially tasty – but you'll also have the benefit of a build that offers more than just smart looks.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson evidently sees the re-launch of the Studio – which it calls “the essential Les Paul, reimagined and updated for today’s players” – as one of its biggest releases of the year. The firm has also tapped the likes of Tyler Baker, Tash Neal, Kenzi Lewis, Ivan Singha and a host of other Gibson artists to help promote the range.

“The endless tonal possibilities, exceptional sustain, resonance, and comfortable playability make the Les Paul Studio the one guitar you can rely on for any musical genre or scenario,” says Gibson.

“The Les Paul Studio is the essential Les Paul, reimagined and updated for today’s players who want more than just another guitar – they want their guitar.”

Head over to Gibson for more information.