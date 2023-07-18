“His legacy in guitar is worthy of a book itself”: Joe Bonamassa, Neal Schon and Mat Koehler pay tribute to former Gibson luthier Edwin Wilson

Luthier Edwin Wilson – best known for his influential role in developing Gibson’s True Historic and Collector’s Choice series – has passed away aged 59.

Guitarists and industry names have lined-up to pay tribute to the luthier, among them Joe Bonamassa, Journey’s Neal Schon and Gibson’s Vice President of Product Mat Koehler.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Edwin Wilson,” wrote Bonamassa. “Back in the day, Edwin was instrumental in developing prototypes for both my signature Les Paul and 335 models as well as the Collector's Choice series for @gibsoncustom. He was a good dude and gone too soon.”

Koehler (via Guitar.com), meanwhile, wrote a personal tribute, saying he owed his career at Gibson to the luthier and describing Wilson as “fearless.”

“He was a great friend,” said Koehler. “And he helped me get the job at Gibson. I’ll never forget his smile, his laugh and his heart. His legacy in guitar is worthy of a book itself.

“For decades he was behind the Gibson Custom Historic model evolution, all the coolest limited runs, and all the artist models. We kept up until the very end and he was always in great spirits. We love you Edwin! You will be greatly missed.”

Wilson started working with Gibson building electric guitars in 1985 and helped set-up the firm’s Custom Art and Historic department. He was later chosen to head up the firm’s flagship True Historic builds.

In 2017 Wilson left Gibson and took up a role as Head of Research and Development at Vista Musical Instruments Ltd., the parent company of the revived Harmony brand and, perhaps more notably in Wilson’s case, Heritage Guitars.

The latter was founded by a group of former Gibson employees who took over production at 225 Parsons Street – the site of the old Gibson factory – when the firm relocated to Nashville in the mid-’80s and it still specializes in “crafting the finest American-made guitars”.

Meng Ru Kuok – CEO of Vista’s owners, the Caldecott Music Group – described Wilson’s contribution to the firm as vital.

“There are so many people without whom what we’ve done, what we have today and hope to do tomorrow would have not been possible,” said Kuok. “And Edwin has and always will be up there on my list. In all honesty, I’m still dealing emotionally with the reality he’s gone.

“Your contributions to the history of guitar with Gibson and then writing new stories with us as part of the team at Heritage and Harmony will never be forgotten, but nothing comes close to how grateful I am and always will be to have had you as a friend and mentor for over ten years. So many memories I’ll never forget.”

Wilson’s contributions have shaped the industry as we know it. As Heritage put it in its own post: “Rest in peace, Edwin. Your legacy will live on.”