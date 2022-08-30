Gibson recreates two of Noel Gallagher’s prized guitars with 1960 ES-355 and Epiphone Riviera signature models

After multiple teases, Gibson has finally unveiled two all-new Noel Gallagher signature guitars: a replica of his late ‘80s Epiphone Riviera and a recreation of his number one 1960 ES-355.

Spearheading the lineup is the meticulously crafted, limited-edition ES-355 – restricted to only 200 units – which takes inspiration from the original 1960 semi-hollow model that has been Gallagher’s go-to guitar since the late ‘90s.

Appearing on stages and studios throughout the decades, the guitar was originally purchased by Gallagher in 1997, though was deemed too nice to play and thus initially kept as a collector’s item.

That was until the early ‘00s, when Gallagher took the guitar out of its slumber and began to use it as his main touring instrument.

In terms of specs, the signature Sixties Cherry six-string looks to be a like-for-like aesthetic and functional recreation of the original guitar, complete with a Murphy Lab aged finish to replicate the years of wear and tear Gallagher’s own axe has picked up over the years.

At its core, the semi-hollow stunner sports plain maple laminate top, back and sides, which are paired with red spruce bracing and a maple centerblock. Atop the body sits five-ply top binding, while three-ply binding graces the back.

Elsewhere, a SlimTaper-profile mahogany neck is partnered with a 22-fret ebony fingerboard, which flashes the standard mother of pearl block inlays and single-ply binding.

The highlight of the guitar, though, is its luxurious gold hardware, which also sports an aged finish. An ABR-1 bridge lines up alongside a Bigsby B7 tailpiece, as well as True Historic Black Top Hats with gold inserts, a True Historic amber switch tip and a gold Varitone switch.

Other notable appointments include unpotted Custombucker neck and bridge pickups, a classic ES control layout, gold Grover Kidney tuning machines, five-ply bound headstock and a “Stereo”-embossed truss rod cover.

Of his new ES-355 replica, Gallagher commented, “Fuck me, what a guitar! I’ve actually sent my main one back to storage, something I haven’t done since the day I bought it… that’s how good it is.”

Lee Bartram, EU Head of Marketing & Cultural Influence EMEA at Gibson Brands added, “This is the guitar associated with Noel Gallagher since the late 1990s, we have taken our time over the details, we have worked closely with the artist and we have produced not only a truly remarkable recreation of the original but also a beautiful instrument which can be appreciated by all.

“This project has been a labor of love for over 10 years and I’m extremely proud of what has been produced by amazing artisans in Nashville.”

Joining the Gibson ES-355 is a signature Epiphone Riviera, which takes inspiration from another Gallagher staple: an early ‘80s Riviera that featured in the music videos for Don’t Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova.

The guitar was also used during Oasis’s 1995 David Letterman appearance, and was taken out of Gallagher’s personal collection to inspect during the design phase of the project.

Available in both right-hand and left-hand iterations, the Dark Wine Red Riviera – which was teased by Cesar Gueikian last week – features five-ply layered maple top, back and sides, and houses a five-ply layered maple center block.

A SlimTaper-profile neck is topped with a 22-fret Indian laurel fingerboard, which in turn is adorned with period accurate pearloid trapezoid inlays and a more contemporary Graph Tech nut.

Just like Gallagher’s original, the signature Riviera features a pair of humbuckers and a Stop Bar tailpiece, as opposed to the mini-humbuckers and Frequensator or Tremotone tailpieces of the original. Specifically, a pair of Alnico Classic Pros are wired to a standard Riviera control layout.

Other nods to the model it’s based on include an “E” print on the white pickguard and truss rod cover, a brown sound hole label and Black Witch Hat with Silver Insert control knobs.

“That guitar played a part on so many songs in the '90s it’s ridiculous” Noel Gallagher said of the Epiphone Riviera. “The Epiphone is excellent, really very good. [It] sounds exactly like my original one, it’s a belter.”

Noel Gallagher’s Gibson ES-355 and Epiphone Riviera signatures are both available now for $9,999 and $899, respectively.

To find out more about each model, head over to Gibson (opens in new tab) or Epiphone (opens in new tab).