Noel Gallagher teases new signature Gibson ES-355

Noel Gallagher has teased a new signature version of his beloved Cherry Red Gibson ES-355 electric guitar on social media.

Captioned with the words "August 2022..." and soundtracked to his 2011 song AKA... What a Life!, the brief video features a number of shots of the guitar in question, and Gallagher wielding it on stages across the world.

Gallagher's ES-355 is fitted with a Bigsby, and features a six-position Varitone switch near the tone and volume knobs. From what we can see in the video, it would seem that the Gibson signature version of the model will follow suit in that regard.

The guitar – a 1960 model, according to Gallagher – has long been the Oasis guitarist and songwriter's number one instrument, one he referred to in a 2015 Premier Guitar interview as "the greatest guitar I’ve ever played."

The impressive-looking six-string would be his second Gibson signature guitar, following last year's Gibson Noel Gallagher signature J-150 acoustic guitar.

In an interview with Guitar World in 2015, Gallagher was asked if he'd ever design a signature model with Gibson or Epiphone, to which he said, "I’ve been asked and I kinda can’t be fucking bothered, do you know what I mean?"

However, Gallagher presciently added, "Really, if I was to sit down and design a guitar, it would be exactly the same as the one I fucking play.

"My main guitar, my 355, is in no way unique. It hasn’t got any unique, specific features on it. It’s just a fucking great guitar. It sounds great, has great pickups. I mean, what more could you do to a guitar? The guitar itself is really not important. It’s the fucking player, isn’t it?"

In other Gallagher-related ES-355 news, a Gibson ES-355 that Noel's brother, Liam, smashed during a fight between the brothers prior to Oasis's set at the 2009 Rock en Seine festival in Paris is currently up for auction.

Following the fight, Oasis canceled their headlining performance and broke up for good, with Noel announcing in a statement that he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."