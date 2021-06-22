Gibson officially launches limited-edition Noel Gallagher signature J-150 acoustic guitar

Six months after it was announced back at NAMM 2020, and after a slew of teasing details from the Oasis legend himself, Gibson has officially launched the limited-edition Noel Gallagher J-150 signature acoustic guitar.

The luxurious six-string is a recreation of Gallagher’s original instrument that made its first appearance during a promo video for the Oasis track Little By Little, and will be restricted to an ultra-limited, 200-unit run.

In terms of specs, Gallagher’s guitar remains true to its J-150 roots. Build-wise, it boasts AA flamed maple back and sides with a premium Sitka spruce top, as well as a two-piece maple/walnut stringer neck with slim-J-150 profile.

20 Standard Small Crown frets are featured on an Indian rosewood fingerboard, with the elegant offering also sporting Mother of Pearl Graduated Crown inlays, gold hardware and a hand-rubbed Historic Thin Vintage Sunburst finish.

Under the hood, the guitar sports a traditional hand-scalloped X-bracing system, with an additional LR Baggs Anthem under-saddle pickup paired with soundhole-mounted controls for Volume, Mix, Phase Inversion, Battery Check and Mic Trim.

Other appointments include a rosewood two bar SJ-200 Moustache bridge, bone saddle, TUSQ bridge pins and an SJ-200 pickguard.

When quizzed about how close the recreation got to the original instrument, Gallagher commented, “I was shocked. This looks like it looked the day that I bought it.

“It was hanging up in the shop and I picked it up, and I just did this,” recalled Gallagher, before strumming an E major. “I said, ‘I’ll take it.’ The guy started laughing and said, ‘Do you want a plectrum?’ I said, ‘No, it feels fucking great.’

(Image credit: Gibson)

“I instantly fell in love with that guitar,” he continued. “But this one… I mean, when I think back now at the songs that I’ve written and the amount of time I’ve spent holding this guitar, it just becomes a part of you.

“There’s just something about it. I find it very, very easy to write songs on.”

The Gibson Noel Gallagher J-150 signature is available now for $4,299, and comes complete with a custom case, signed label and a reproduced hand-written lyric sheet.

Head over to Gibson for more information.