Gibson releases nicely priced Modern Collection Les Paul Special Tribute

Gibson announced the Modern Collection Les Paul Special Tribute back in January for winter NAMM, and now the electric guitar is officially available.

The new model boasts a mahogany body with a rounded maple neck and rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets.

Pickups are either dual P-90s or 490R and 490T open-coil humbuckers.

Other specs include vintage deluxe white button tuners, compensated wraparound tailpiece and chrome hardware.

The Modern Collection Les Paul Special Tribute is handmade in Nashville and available in Worn White, Vintage Cherry, Ebony and Natural Walnut for $999.

