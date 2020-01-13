NAMM 2020: Gibson announces new and improved Flying V, Explorer and Les Paul Special Tribute models

NAMM 2020: Gibson is expanding its Original Collection with new 70s-style Flying V and Explorer and electric guitars.

The Flying V will feature a bound rosewood fingerboard on a slim taper neck, with a pair of hand-wired ‘70s tribute burstbucker pickups. The guitar will be available in a classic white finish with a matching headstock, with silver reflector knobs and chrome hardware.

The Explorer will also feature a pair of hand-wired ‘70s tribute burstbuckers, a classic white finish, a bound rosewood fingerboard and chrome hardware, but with black speed knobs.

The guitar giant also looks to further expand its Modern Collection with a new Les Paul Special Tribute model.

Players will be able to choose between two pickup configurations (humbucker and P-90), and the guitar will have an retail entry point of $999 - representing the more affordable side of Gibson's lineup.

Last week, the guitar giant launched its own online TV network dedicated to all aspects of guitar and music culture.

We'll have more on these awesome new guitars from the show floor!