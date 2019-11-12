Gibson shows its support for US military veterans by partnering with non-profit organization Guitars For Vets

Gibson has announced its partnership with US-based charitable organization Guitars For Vets.

The move comes as part of the recently announced Gibson Gives initiative, which aims to give back to the guitar community.

Guitars for Veterans is an NPO which recognizes the growing incidence of suicide among veterans, and aims to alleviate the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by providing a forum for veterans to learn to play guitar.

Since its launch, the organization has gifted over 80,000 guitar lessons and 3,000 guitars to returning veterans.

Gibson recently opened the doors to its new Nashville Custom Shop to debut a donation of 48 guitars and 19,000 sets of strings to the non-profit organization. The donation included Custom Shop Les Paul electric guitars - finished in Army Green and fitted with Floyd Rose tremolos - and Epiphone Masterbilt acoustic guitars .

(Image credit: Gibson)

Also present at the opening of the new Custom Shop was Godsmack vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Sully Erna.

Gibson CEO James Curleigh commented on the partnership: “Gibson Gives is an opportunity to play it forward and this is what matters. We are pleased to join Guitars For Vets. When veterans come home, we should have solutions for them and we have solutions through music.”

Guitars For Veterans continues to pursue its mission to “share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers”.