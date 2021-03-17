Gibson unveils mini-humbucker-equipped Deluxe '70s Les Paul reissue

Gibson has announced the release of a period-accurate, mini-humbucker-equipped throwback reissue electric guitar – the Les Paul Deluxe ‘70s.

Staying true to its historic roots, the new model boasts an all-mahogany construction and a non-weight-relieved body for thick, meaty tones. Also making an appearance is a rounded C-shape neck, 12”-radius Indian rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, and a bound maple top.

The 24.75” scale length guitar is kitted out with a Graph Tech nut, vintage-style Keystone tuners and the model’s mainstay partnership of a Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece.

As was the case with the original Les Pauls made in the ‘70s, the new model comes equipped with a pair of mini-humbuckers, which seek to deliver the noiseless, hum-free performance of a humbucker while providing a brighter sonic canvas to play with.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson USA Les Paul '70s Deluxe in Cherry Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 Gibson USA Les Paul '70s Deluxe Goldtop (Image credit: Gibson)

The pickups are controlled by a three-way toggle pickup selector switch, as well as two volume and two control knobs – a hand-wired control circuit that includes Orange Drop capacitors.

Available in either Cherry Sunburst or Goldtop colorways, the Gibson USA Les Paul Deluxe ‘70s will be available for $2,499 (including hardcase) when it's released later this year.

For more info, head over to Gibson.