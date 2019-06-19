Gibson Unveils New Dave Amato Les Paul Axcess Standard

Gibson has pulled the curtain back on its new Dave Amato Les Paul Axcess Standard.

Boasting a figured top with a "Boston Sunset Fade" finish inspired by Amato's hometown, the instrument merges the REO Speedwagon guitarist's two favorite instruments, a '59 Reissue and a Les Paul Axcess.

The guitar features a White Ebony fingerboard, an extra-chunky neck profile, a Floyd Rose tremolo and two '57 Classic Plus humbuckers. It also packs a swept neck heel, revised back contours and an Apex headstock carve

The Gibson Dave Amato Les Paul Axcess Standard is available now for $5,099.

