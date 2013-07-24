Giggem Launches "Auditions" Feature to Help Bands Screen Potential Bandmates Online

Giggem, the first matchmaking platform for musicians and music industry professionals, has announced the launch of a new "Auditions" feature that allows Giggem users to screen new bandmates online.

As the industry’s first comprehensive and cohesive platform dedicated to helping musicians find one another, Giggem is now introducing a new pro tool that will significantly increase the reach and efficiency of finding the right bandmate(s) at a fraction of the time.

“Giggem’s Auditions feature mirrors real-life events,” says Emir Turan, founder and CEO of Giggem. “As a platform that serves the music community, we found it vital to provide a tool that allowed bands an easier and more efficient way to find and screen new band members. With Auditions, it is now finally possible to leverage technology and algorithms to make this process better while maximizing selections for bands.”

On Giggem, bands, musicians, songwriters, managers and labels can create custom profiles specific to who they are and what they’re looking for. Giggem’s algorithm then extracts key information to make the most relevant suggestions for people to connect.

Additionally, users have the ability to see who has viewed their profile, maximizing the chances of being discovered or proactively making the connection themselves via Giggem’s direct messaging feature.

How Auditions works:

Bands can create an Audition, choose which position they are searching for (lead guitarist, vocalist, etc.) and refine with target country, state, and city

Option to create private or public Auditions

Set a deadline for submissions

Invite musicians within the network

View and manage all applications on one page

Once an Audition is posted, bands will be able to filter through the entrants who will then advance onto the next stage(s) of the selection process. Bands will be given a personalized page for each Audition created and will be able to monitor and organize incoming potentials, connect with them directly through the Giggem platform and preview their work.

“The Auditions feature is the making of a band,” Turan says. “Prior to Giggem, bands have taken to Craigslist, advertisements and posters in bars to search for a bandmate. However, those approaches tend to be highly disorganized, time consuming and sometimes risky. While we are building this matchmaking platform for independent musicians, Auditions made complete sense as one of the first tools we want to offer our community.”

For more information, visit Giggem.