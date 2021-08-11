Night Ranger enlists Gilby Clarke to fill in for Keri Kelli during recent gig

Former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke took to the stage with Night Ranger on Monday night (August 9) for the band’s concert at Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota.

The electric guitar guru was filling in for Night Ranger member Keri Kelli, who was forced to pull out of the event due to a knee injury.

After the gig, Night Ranger’s official Facebook page shared a short clip from the concert, along with the message, “Huge thank you tonight to Sturgis and to Gilby Clarke for playing with us!

“Keri was out tonight due to a knee injury (feel better brother!) but it was awesome to have you up there with us, Gilby!”

A separate clip shared to social media sees Clarke in action alongside the Night Ranger cohort, with the former Guns N’ Roses man proving to be a worthy and successful stand-in while the group reeled off a rendition of Don’t Tell Me You Love Me, a track from the band’s 1982 debut effort, Dawn Patrol.

Wielding his Gibson Les Paul, Clarke was also on backing vocal duties – a responsibility he shared with fellow guitarist Brad Gillis, who can be seen wielding his modded ‘62 Red Strat.

Gillis recently sat down with Guitar World to talk about Night Rangers latest studio effort, ATBPO – the San Francisco rockers’ 12th studio album and their first in four years, since 2017’s Don’t Let Up.

As well as being a no-holds-barred addition to the band’s discography, ATBPO certainly didn’t pull its punches in the vintage guitar department, either, with Gillis revealing he used a ‘57 Strat and ‘52 Goldtop, among others, throughout the record.

“As a vintage guitar and amp collector,” he told Guitar World, “I’ve got quite a lot to choose from. I used a few of my staple guitars – my ’62 red Strat, my 1971 Gibson LP Custom with Floyd Rose, and my 1957 Strat on the ballads.”

Night Ranger are next scheduled to play on August 21 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Depending on how Kelli’s recovery goes, those attending the gig may see him return to the lineup for the evening.

For a full list of tour dates, head over to Night Ranger's official website.