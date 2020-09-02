Gilmore Guitars unveils the Bobby G, an electric guitar constructed from monkeypod wood

Gilmore Guitars has introduced the Bobby G, a new lightweight, hollow electric guitar model boasting a body and neck constructed of monkeypod wood.

Other features include a medium C-shape neck, Kent Armstrong MFBV-2N Firebird mini humbuckers, a camel bone nut and celluloid cream binding.

(Image credit: Gilmore Guitars)

Options include a choice of Madagascar ebony or rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and custom mother of pearl inlays, tremolo or hardtail bridge and Kluson or Gotoh locking tuners.

The Bobby G is offered at a base price of $3,500.

For more information, head to Gilmore Guitars.