The Glorious Sons Premiere “Lightning” Music Video and New "Making of" Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Lightning,” the new music video by the Glorious Sons.

The Canadian band also has produced a "making of" video for “Lightning,” and you can watch them both below.

The song is from the band's latest album, The Union, which was released in late 2014. It's a collection of honest and heartfelt songs that touch on the themes of life, love, passion, loss and redemption.

The Glorious Sons burst onto the scene in 2013, winning the HTZ-FM Rocksearch and launching three consecutive hit singles with "Mama," "White Noise" and "Heavy." The band was the most-played new Canadian artist on rock radio in 2014, and only Pearl Jam received more spins at the format last year.

As 2015 begins, they're setting their sights south of the border with a buzz building across the U.S. They just wrapped a coast-to-coast run with 10 Years and are planning their next national tour for the coming months.

The band features vocalist/lyricist Brett Emmons, guitarists Jay Emmons and Andrew Young, drummer Adam Paquette and bassist Chris Huot.

For more about the Glorious Sons, visit theglorioussons.com.

Photo: Jess Baumung