Go from high-octane shredding to rich, textural playing in an instant with Ernie Ball Music Man's Sabre guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man brought plenty of tasty new gear to the table at this year's NAMM show, but its most exciting new creation was undoubtedly the Sabre electric guitar.

Featuring an okoume body, thick maple top and custom Music Man humbucking pickups, the Sabre is a high-end beast of an instrument that stands as tall as any axe in its price range.

To see its impressive looks, sounds and features for ourselves, we put it in the very capable hands of our longtime Tech Editor and demo extraordinaire, Paul Riario.

As you'll see in the demo above, the Sabre can go from high-octane shredding to perfectly articulating rich, textural playing in an instant.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Ernie Ball Music Man.