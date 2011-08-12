'God Bless Ozzy Osbourne' Film to Be Broadcast to Theaters August 24 and 29

On August 24 and 29, the new Ozzy Osbourne documentary, God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, will be broadcast to more than 400 movie theaters across the country. The film, which was made by Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne and directors Mike Fleiss and Mike Piscitelli, was shot over the course of three years.

“This is the most honest portrait of my father. I set out to tell the truth -- regardless of how raw it might be -- and I think we accomplished just that,” Jack Osbourne said.

In the documentary, Ozzy recounts his youth, his time with Black Sabbath and the impact that fame and addiction had on his first marriage. Viewers also will get a look at his life with his wife Sharon, during which his addictions grew to a frightening level. Ozzy and his children explain his attempts at staying clean, ultimately resulting in more than five years of sobriety.

The film also features live performances, including rare, behind-the-scenes clips of Ozzy on and off stage, in his dressing rooms pre-show and more.

The event takes place 7:30 p.m. (local time) August 24 and August 29. Tickets are available at participating theater box offices and at FathomEvents.com. For a list of theater locations and prices, visit the NCM Fathom website (Theaters and participants are subject to change). The movie will be broadcast to nearly 400 select movie theaters across the country through NCM’s Digital Broadcast Network.