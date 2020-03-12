Godin invites you to dive into its striking new Imperial Laguna Blue acoustic

Godin has announced the Imperial Laguna Blue GT EQ acoustic guitar, a dreadnought-shaped model with concert hall depth.

The new acoustic sports a solid Sitka spruce top, solid mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck and Richlite fingerboard.

Electronics are an LR Baggs Anthem system, and the guitar is finished in a Laguna Blue gloss.

(Image credit: Godin Guitars)

There’s also an ebony bridge, Graph Tech nut, custom 12th fret inlay and Godin acoustic pickguard with matching headstock.

The Imperial Laguna Blue GT EQ comes with a Deluxe TRIC case for $1,395.

For more information, head to Godin Guitars.